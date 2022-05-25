Update note - May 25th

RUN : The world in-between v1.2:
- Attempt to fix double pattern bug
- Fixed broken Steam achievements
- Fixed issue with timer when switching from infinite game to speedrun or normal game
- Corrected some translations
- Really fixed OS language detection this time
- Updated video settings to allow vsync or not and to cap FPS to certain values
- Corrected credits for real
- Corrected spikes hitbox (see steam patch 1.1)
- Removed Sorghal from the higher difficulties for real
- Show skip logo faster during end credits
- Really fixed broken patterns
- Reduce black time during credits slideshow
