RUN: The world in-between update for 25 May 2022

Update note - May 25th

Update note - May 25th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

RUN : The world in-between v1.2:

  • Attempt to fix double pattern bug
  • Fixed broken Steam achievements
  • Fixed issue with timer when switching from infinite game to speedrun or normal game
  • Corrected some translations
  • Really fixed OS language detection this time
  • Updated video settings to allow vsync or not and to cap FPS to certain values
  • Corrected credits for real
  • Corrected spikes hitbox (see steam patch 1.1)
  • Removed Sorghal from the higher difficulties for real
  • Show skip logo faster during end credits
  • Really fixed broken patterns
  • Reduce black time during credits slideshow
