Patch notes - 0.4.1f

Build 8805913 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Good evening,

Here are the patch notes for 0.4.1f:

Added falling debris in the underground level.

Blocked some pathways in the underground to make the level less linear.

Added stress level indicators for the water room minigame for dream 4.

Moved the flashlight running animation closer to the center of the camera.

Added missing collision for the missing columns in the underground.

Fixed a bug, where in the 3rd dream, passing the mouse button while being jumpscared by Burt would skip to the escape phase upon reloading the level.

Fixed a bug in the 3rd dream, where if the player pressed the "M" key any time before the escape phase, it would start the countdown TV.

Fixed a bug in the 3rd dream, where the player would still be able to move during the climax of the level.

Corrected a few spelling errors.

If you find anything else, please consider sharing it in the "General feedback thread".

Good night.

AD team