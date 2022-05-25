Patch notes - 0.4.1f

Good evening,
Here are the patch notes for 0.4.1f:
- Added falling debris in the underground level.
- Blocked some pathways in the underground to make the level less linear.
- Added stress level indicators for the water room minigame for dream 4.
- Moved the flashlight running animation closer to the center of the camera.
- Added missing collision for the missing columns in the underground.
- Fixed a bug, where in the 3rd dream, passing the mouse button while being jumpscared by Burt would skip to the escape phase upon reloading the level.
- Fixed a bug in the 3rd dream, where if the player pressed the "M" key any time before the escape phase, it would start the countdown TV.
- Fixed a bug in the 3rd dream, where the player would still be able to move during the climax of the level.
- Corrected a few spelling errors.
If you find anything else, please consider sharing it in the "General feedback thread".
Good night.
AD team
Changed files in this update