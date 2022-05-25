Update 0.4.8 - Best Laptimes Event!

- a new Event Scoreboard has been added to the Paddock to display the current running event
- Fixed a bug that causes weird behavior when staying afk for too long (players not despawning, cant logout)
- Improved BestLap Leaderboards in Paddock to not flicker and live update whenever the leaderboards changed
- added option in resolution settings to choose the monitor refresh rate
- added team names to the bestlap Leaderboards in the paddock
- you can now zoom in and out in the paddock with your Mouse ScrollWheel
Changed files in this update