Smelter update for 6 June 2022

Major updates for this version with the new Forged in Hell update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Platformer

  • (Fix) Removed wall sliding in portion of Grizzler Mounds where Queen Grizzla chases from above

Others

  • (New) Action mode added which allows players to play a platformer-only version of Smelter
  • (New) Boss Rush mode with various difficulties and time-tracking
  • (New) Classic mode added which allows player to play the original version of Smelter
  • (New) Save Slots are indicated separately for Action mode and Classic mode

*Auto-save will overwrite the existing Auto-save Slot regardless of which mode was saved before

