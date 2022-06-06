Major updates for this version with the new Forged in Hell update!

Platformer
- (Fix) Removed wall sliding in portion of Grizzler Mounds where Queen Grizzla chases from above
Others
- (New) Action mode added which allows players to play a platformer-only version of Smelter
- (New) Boss Rush mode with various difficulties and time-tracking
- (New) Classic mode added which allows player to play the original version of Smelter
- (New) Save Slots are indicated separately for Action mode and Classic mode
*Auto-save will overwrite the existing Auto-save Slot regardless of which mode was saved before
