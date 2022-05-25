Update 2022.05.25.0 (physics fix)

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.05.25.0
FIX:
- Fixed bug when a character could still inflict damage on afterblow with a "phantom" sword after he let go of the sword (but with the hand not cut off)
- characters with custom hats and heads skins should not spawn and drop their original hats when killed
- radio music in Gym Hall arena now reacts to Fight Music Volume Slider and not Ambient Volume Slider like before
- Increased sword collision detection radius to prevent physics freezing for a moment because of unsolvable scenarios
- Fixed Father Zera's left shoulder IK bending
Changed files in this update