Update v38 (May 26)

New Content:
- Upgrades to increase pet kill count and perk trigger chance via the gem upgrades store.
- 2x Pet Kills event.
Changes:
- Moved tower placements around on the Snowfall and Haunted Dungeon maps to improve their playability.
- Reduced Temp Prestige Boost reroll cost from 25 to 15 gems.
QoL Improvements:
- Added confirmation screens when paying gems to reroll Artifacts and Temp Prestige Boosts.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where you could reroll the same Temp Prestige Boost.
- Various other minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update