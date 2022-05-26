 Skip to content

Idle Monster TD: Evolved update for 26 May 2022

Update v38 (May 26)

Build 8805775

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Upgrades to increase pet kill count and perk trigger chance via the gem upgrades store.
  • 2x Pet Kills event.

Changes:

  • Moved tower placements around on the Snowfall and Haunted Dungeon maps to improve their playability.
  • Reduced Temp Prestige Boost reroll cost from 25 to 15 gems.

QoL Improvements:

  • Added confirmation screens when paying gems to reroll Artifacts and Temp Prestige Boosts.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where you could reroll the same Temp Prestige Boost.
  • Various other minor bug fixes.
