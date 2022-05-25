 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SHIPS AT WAR update for 25 May 2022

Patch V0.1.008 - Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8805652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--------- PHYSICS:

[Fixed] Bouyancy was a bit too low, causing destroyers to sink.
[Fixed] Ships breaking apart too easily - increased strength

--------- BATTLE:

[Fixed] Fire spread way too fast

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link