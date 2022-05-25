Update 0.16.0

Features
- Added a node-based path tool.
- Added ability to evict player from the course. Currently this comes with no penalty as it's current implementation is to allow the game to continue after an AI gets stuck.
Updates
- Updated male golfer with revamped assets.
Improvements
- Improved the layout of the clothing color picker and made it more clear which color is selected.
Fixes
- Fixed incorrect navigation location occasionally selected when AI is navigating to behind their ball.
- Fixed being unable to modify Irons Accuracy and Putting Accuracy stats in the character creator.
- Fixed flicker showing ruler arc after first measure.
- Fixed hovering tee markers.
- Fixed surface not being unlocked correctly for tees.
Changed files in this update