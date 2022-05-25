Alpha Branch Update 0.4.35

New Content
- The Dragon Boat Festival is coming soon(June 3rd)! Li Mengqing prepared some Zongzi for you and this special day, want to learn how to make Zongzi? (To unlock the recipe of Zongzi, you should use the Official Branch Save and get Paper Crane from Li Mengqing after Grain Buds)
- For providing gratitude for building Qiongzhen Pavilion, Ji Yaohua finds an artifact, Shennong Scythe, for you. With this artifact, you could quickly collect crops.
Improvement
Improve the Efficiency for Large Air Drying Rack and Large Fermentation Jar
Bug Fixed
- Extend the Monster Collection Manual
- Extend the Dishes Collection Manual
- Fixed R & D Facility Menu UI Bug
- Fixed a bug that makes Collection Manual has duplicated items
- Fixed a bug on The drying rack
- Fixed a bug for having the wrong quality of Beef Shaomai
- Fixed an Animation bug of Modified Octowell
- Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when loading the save
- Fixed a bug that appears the wrong icon on the recipe
- Fixed a bug that appears the wrong icon on the buff
- Localization Update
- Fixed a bug that makes the game can’t trigger the Irrigation Well Event
- Fixed a bug that makes you unlock the Large Air Drying Rack first, instead of Air Drying Rack.
- Fixed bugs on the new introduced Shennong Scythe.
Changed depots in test branch