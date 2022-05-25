 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Immortal Life update for 25 May 2022

Alpha Branch Update 0.4.35

Share · View all patches · Build 8805203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Content

  • The Dragon Boat Festival is coming soon(June 3rd)! Li Mengqing prepared some Zongzi for you and this special day, want to learn how to make Zongzi? (To unlock the recipe of Zongzi, you should use the Official Branch Save and get Paper Crane from Li Mengqing after Grain Buds)
  • For providing gratitude for building Qiongzhen Pavilion, Ji Yaohua finds an artifact, Shennong Scythe, for you. With this artifact, you could quickly collect crops.

Improvement

Improve the Efficiency for Large Air Drying Rack and Large Fermentation Jar

Bug Fixed

  • Extend the Monster Collection Manual
  • Extend the Dishes Collection Manual
  • Fixed R & D Facility Menu UI Bug
  • Fixed a bug that makes Collection Manual has duplicated items
  • Fixed a bug on The drying rack
  • Fixed a bug for having the wrong quality of Beef Shaomai
  • Fixed an Animation bug of Modified Octowell
  • Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when loading the save
  • Fixed a bug that appears the wrong icon on the recipe
  • Fixed a bug that appears the wrong icon on the buff
  • Localization Update
  • Fixed a bug that makes the game can’t trigger the Irrigation Well Event
  • Fixed a bug that makes you unlock the Large Air Drying Rack first, instead of Air Drying Rack.
  • Fixed bugs on the new introduced Shennong Scythe.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8805203
一方灵田 Depot 1201231
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link