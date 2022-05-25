Grace's Unique Secret Box

Get Legendary Tier rewards via Grace's Unique Treasure Box!
Event Period:
2022/05/25 00:00 ~ 06/14 23:59 (PDT)
- Normal and Rare Keys can be purchased or obtained as a reward by completing
Unique Missions
- Rare Key can only be used if you have a Rare Box available
- Rare Box can be obtained by using Normal Box Keys or completing Unique
Missions
- Unique Missions resets every day (00:00 Server Time)
- If you open a certain box, you'll earn Mileage points.
(Normal Box: 1 Mileage /Rare Box: 2 Mileage)
- Earned Mileage can be exchanged for your desired item at the Exchange Shop
Reward List:
