FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 25 May 2022

Grace's Unique Secret Box

Build 8804848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get Legendary Tier rewards via Grace's Unique Treasure Box!

Event Period:

2022/05/25 00:00 ~ 06/14 23:59 (PDT)

  • Normal and Rare Keys can be purchased or obtained as a reward by completing
    Unique Missions
  • Rare Key can only be used if you have a Rare Box available
  • Rare Box can be obtained by using Normal Box Keys or completing Unique
    Missions
  • Unique Missions resets every day (00:00 Server Time)
  • If you open a certain box, you'll earn Mileage points.
    (Normal Box: 1 Mileage /Rare Box: 2 Mileage)
  • Earned Mileage can be exchanged for your desired item at the Exchange Shop


Reward List:

  • FreeStyle 2 Team

