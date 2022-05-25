Release 0.72 - Skills

Release Video
This release took a bit longer, due to a 3 week vacation after working every day over the last 2.5 years.
Skills
This iteration skills for the crew was added. They have now 5 basic Skills that have different impacts. A general skill is the astronaut skill. As higher it is, as less impact the 0 gravity will have and as better the person is in navigating and steering the shuttles. The other skills are for the specialized machines and activities. As higher, as faster they can do the work and some are restricted with a minimum skill.
New Layout of Supply Request
Adding the skills also caused a rework of the Request Supply Ship. It has now way larger items and the summary is better to see. It also prevents to change the size of the popup and showing larger icons.
[h2]Better Person List
The List of Persons have also been improved to show the new Details and the current Activity. It also shows the Basic needs to prevent choosing ones that are in a bad state. I'll add filters and sorting options in another iteration also to easier choose from groups of larger persons.
User and Worker layout
For Activity Users there are now placed in lines instead of single icons, so its also shown the other needs of them and a written name. For Workers its similar, but it shows the relevant things that influence the efficiency.
New Choose Icons including Problems
To make the choose of the Activity more easier, i enhanced the choosing mechanism with icons, showing above the interior items. It indicates the kind of activity. If its not available for some reason (like all slots used, no resources or private room) its showing now also but with a reason icon behind with a tooltip on hover.
Prepare for more Languages
To make more languages available, the possible languages are now scanned. Adding a new language can be now done with just adding a new file in the Locales folder. To make Languages with non latin characters possible, i added an option to change the font and added some predefined fonts for chinese and japanese for now.
Graphic improvements
I added a bloom effect and changed the lighting inside of the Base Buildings. They use now separate Lamps to enlightned it. The fake lights i used before sometimes made the lighting unreasonable strange.
Hide upper part of Buildings
The upper part of a building is now cut off in the configuration mode. I'll add also an option, to cut the buildings as an option the player can choose to see more in the other parts of the gameplay.
Other smaller changes
Changes
- Better color for Choose Resident
- Add resourceType to the storage icons in configurator
- Fixed Warning: Entity didn't have interior bounds (dock module for new persons)
- Partial Boxes are send also out to construction sites
- Added TextShadow to Bar-Text to make them better readable on all backgrounds
- Using workhours as an estimation for a underconstruction without an active builder.
- Increased Icons in Container UI Elements
- Increased Readability of Shortcuts
- Allow some tooltips to over with the mouse over them
- Better readable Red for Error-Hints
- Changed behavior of Assign WorkSlot (was still workplace behavior)
- Randomize output of supplyship to make probems with not unloaded more rare
- Layout of Shuttlebay Storages are now aligned
- Added Bloom for nicer look
- Hide BuildingButton when clicked to make clicking easier
- Improved layout of Blueprints in the Buildmenu to show grouped InteriorItems
- Show Problems on Choose Activity for Private Rooms and No Slots
- Added Person Details popup to all Person-Icons
- Make the Font changable in the Language file to support more languages
- Added font for Simplified Chinese and Japanese
- Make use of similar work InteriorItems random, so everything is used more equal.
- Click on the Resource Type Icon in a Storage will now start transfer of all resources of that type
- Added Cutting of upper part of the building, to make the Hemisphere BaseBuilding better usable
- Added Wall Lamps for the Basic Buildings to improve lighting
Bufixes
- Fixed General Storages not shown in Resource Overview when only in transit boxes
- Prevent Assign Worker with the Working Slot button when its not possible
- Fixed possible crash when assign a person and shuttlebay is ready to mission
- Fixed disabled camera controls in special cases of popup closings
- Fixed wrong icon at Low H2O at metabolism Stopped
- Fixed not not showing details of storages in blueprint configurator
- Fixed Storage Problem of general storage sometimes not shown
- Fixed wrong highlighting when transfering resources
- Fixed Wrong iconshown for some blueprints
- Fixed flickering of Tooltips at first frame in some cases
- Fixed some Resource animation starts at 0,0 when split up
- Fixed highlight problems of transfer resources stayed on in special cases
- Fixed Hemisphere Basebuilding
- Fixed Problems of MultiSelect Itenerior Items (thanks to Glitch for report)
- Fixed Wrong Shadow Distance when switching to another perspective
