Release 0.72 - Skills

This release took a bit longer, due to a 3 week vacation after working every day over the last 2.5 years.

Skills

This iteration skills for the crew was added. They have now 5 basic Skills that have different impacts. A general skill is the astronaut skill. As higher it is, as less impact the 0 gravity will have and as better the person is in navigating and steering the shuttles. The other skills are for the specialized machines and activities. As higher, as faster they can do the work and some are restricted with a minimum skill.

New Layout of Supply Request

Adding the skills also caused a rework of the Request Supply Ship. It has now way larger items and the summary is better to see. It also prevents to change the size of the popup and showing larger icons.

Better Person List

The List of Persons have also been improved to show the new Details and the current Activity. It also shows the Basic needs to prevent choosing ones that are in a bad state. I'll add filters and sorting options in another iteration also to easier choose from groups of larger persons.

User and Worker layout

For Activity Users there are now placed in lines instead of single icons, so its also shown the other needs of them and a written name. For Workers its similar, but it shows the relevant things that influence the efficiency.

New Choose Icons including Problems

To make the choose of the Activity more easier, i enhanced the choosing mechanism with icons, showing above the interior items. It indicates the kind of activity. If its not available for some reason (like all slots used, no resources or private room) its showing now also but with a reason icon behind with a tooltip on hover.





Prepare for more Languages

To make more languages available, the possible languages are now scanned. Adding a new language can be now done with just adding a new file in the Locales folder. To make Languages with non latin characters possible, i added an option to change the font and added some predefined fonts for chinese and japanese for now.

Graphic improvements

I added a bloom effect and changed the lighting inside of the Base Buildings. They use now separate Lamps to enlightned it. The fake lights i used before sometimes made the lighting unreasonable strange.

Hide upper part of Buildings

The upper part of a building is now cut off in the configuration mode. I'll add also an option, to cut the buildings as an option the player can choose to see more in the other parts of the gameplay.

Other smaller changes

Changes

Better color for Choose Resident

Add resourceType to the storage icons in configurator

Fixed Warning: Entity didn't have interior bounds (dock module for new persons)

Partial Boxes are send also out to construction sites

Added TextShadow to Bar-Text to make them better readable on all backgrounds

Using workhours as an estimation for a underconstruction without an active builder.

Increased Icons in Container UI Elements

Increased Readability of Shortcuts

Allow some tooltips to over with the mouse over them

Better readable Red for Error-Hints

Changed behavior of Assign WorkSlot (was still workplace behavior)

Randomize output of supplyship to make probems with not unloaded more rare

Layout of Shuttlebay Storages are now aligned

Added Bloom for nicer look

Hide BuildingButton when clicked to make clicking easier

Improved layout of Blueprints in the Buildmenu to show grouped InteriorItems

Show Problems on Choose Activity for Private Rooms and No Slots

Added Person Details popup to all Person-Icons

Make the Font changable in the Language file to support more languages

Added font for Simplified Chinese and Japanese

Make use of similar work InteriorItems random, so everything is used more equal.

Click on the Resource Type Icon in a Storage will now start transfer of all resources of that type

Added Cutting of upper part of the building, to make the Hemisphere BaseBuilding better usable

Added Wall Lamps for the Basic Buildings to improve lighting

Bufixes