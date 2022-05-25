Version 0524.22 Update

<UPDATE>
- The problem of not unlocked characters appearing as a merchant has been corrected.
- The Summoner's suicide command skill has been changed so that it is no longer canceled.
- The problem of consuming the player's energy during the Summoner's intensive attack skill has been corrected.
- The description of the weapon glyphs of Blacksmith and Vampire has been improved.
<BALANCING>
- The maximum stacks of Heart of Vampire decreased from 200 to 150.
- The probability of Healing Orb being created with the Life-binding Wand has increased from 0.5% to 0.7%.
<WORKING LIST>
- Improvement of Fear System: Planning
- Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
- Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
- Game Translation Tool: Waiting
- Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
- Enemies are created outside the map: Determining the cause
Changed files in this update