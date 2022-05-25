 Skip to content

Nightfall Comes update for 25 May 2022

Version 0524.22 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • The problem of not unlocked characters appearing as a merchant has been corrected.
  • The Summoner's suicide command skill has been changed so that it is no longer canceled.
  • The problem of consuming the player's energy during the Summoner's intensive attack skill has been corrected.
  • The description of the weapon glyphs of Blacksmith and Vampire has been improved.
<BALANCING>
  • The maximum stacks of Heart of Vampire decreased from 200 to 150.
  • The probability of Healing Orb being created with the Life-binding Wand has increased from 0.5% to 0.7%.
<WORKING LIST>
  • Improvement of Fear System: Planning
  • Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
  • Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
  • Game Translation Tool: Waiting
  • Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
  • Enemies are created outside the map: Determining the cause
