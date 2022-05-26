Special Steam Only Update - "Room Loading" edition

This is a very special, and timely update of Rec Room for a big update to our room loading mechanics. This should be a completely under the hood, boring change hopefully. But the long term gains are more reliable loads, and less corrupted room instances.

BUT, for a brief window of time Steam will be on a Rec Room island, and not able to play with friends on other platforms! We promise it will be brief (just a few hours), and is not normal! But due to the nature of the change we need to slow roll this one. Steam gets to go first and be pioneers in this new world!

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:

https://recroom.com/community

