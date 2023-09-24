Early Access Release

Welcome to Trade Post Forest version 0.1!

Trade Post Forest is in development and you WILL run into bugs, glitches, and performance issues. If you run into issues or have any interesting ideas about the game, feel free to let me know in the community discussions or under this post.

This version of the game contains Unity remakes of several maps originally created for Team Fortress 2 dating back to 2015. All of these maps have been compiled into an open world meant for a casual exploration experience. I have littered the world with many secrets, so I hope you will take your time to find them.

I will update you all in the future about the “Public Beta” branch, where all updates will be pushed before the live game.

Thanks for Playing!