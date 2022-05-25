 Skip to content

HEXAD update for 25 May 2022

Release v22.05.24 - Diamond Loot Chests, HexBot, Vanilla Crucible Adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 8803303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Diamond Loot Chests

  • Diamond loot chests have been added to the game and to the Loot screen. These chests will only roll diamonds, gold, or fragments up to Epic level.
  • Diamond loot chests can only be earned by adding a gem reaction to the daily promotion on Discord.
  • This requires you to link your Discord account in game on the Home Overview screen.

Loot Chests

  • Loot Chests now have a 3% chance to roll Diamonds up from 1%.

HEXAD Discord Bot

  • A new bot has been added to the discord channel (join at hex.guildtag.com).
  • The bot will persist all game chat to the chat channel on discord, and discord users can chat with players in game from this channel as well.
  • The bot will post all players Crucible High Scores in the crucible-records channel.
  • Each day the bot will publish a new Diamond Loot Chest promotion in the promotions channel on discord. React to this promotion to earn a FREE Diamond Loot Chest. These promotions expire after 48 hours.

Merchant

  • Fixed a bug where training items cost 6 gold instead of being free.

Battles

  • Fixed a bug in AI and Adventure game modes that prevented Hero placement after 30 seconds even though there is not a game start timer.

Crucible

  • Vanilla Crucible Boss mobs now have a health multiplier of 25% down from 50%.
  • Vanilla Crucible Boss mobs no longer have a base damage multiplier.
  • Vanilla Crucible mobs now have a base health of 18 down from 36 and gain 6 health per crucible level down from 12.
