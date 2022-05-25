Release v22.05.24 - Diamond Loot Chests, HexBot, Vanilla Crucible Adjustments

Diamond Loot Chests
- Diamond loot chests have been added to the game and to the Loot screen. These chests will only roll diamonds, gold, or fragments up to Epic level.
- Diamond loot chests can only be earned by adding a gem reaction to the daily promotion on Discord.
- This requires you to link your Discord account in game on the Home Overview screen.
Loot Chests
- Loot Chests now have a 3% chance to roll Diamonds up from 1%.
HEXAD Discord Bot
- A new bot has been added to the discord channel (join at hex.guildtag.com).
- The bot will persist all game chat to the chat channel on discord, and discord users can chat with players in game from this channel as well.
- The bot will post all players Crucible High Scores in the crucible-records channel.
- Each day the bot will publish a new Diamond Loot Chest promotion in the promotions channel on discord. React to this promotion to earn a FREE Diamond Loot Chest. These promotions expire after 48 hours.
Merchant
- Fixed a bug where training items cost 6 gold instead of being free.
Battles
- Fixed a bug in AI and Adventure game modes that prevented Hero placement after 30 seconds even though there is not a game start timer.
Crucible
- Vanilla Crucible Boss mobs now have a health multiplier of 25% down from 50%.
- Vanilla Crucible Boss mobs no longer have a base damage multiplier.
- Vanilla Crucible mobs now have a base health of 18 down from 36 and gain 6 health per crucible level down from 12.
Changed files in this update