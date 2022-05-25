- Much further work on Tutorial 1 and Tutorial 2. (still WIP)
- Refinement of Bloom so shields don't stop bloom effects, and hidden objects no longer remove bloom effects.
- Tutorial 1 now introduces ability to target by holding down the targeting key to target object directly in front of player.
- Fixed issue with issuing orders from Sim Screen.
- Tutorial 1 added a better explanations of navigating nav points.
- Responsiveness fixed when first being told to fire on enemy ship in tutorial 1.
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 25 May 2022
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3811
