May 25, 2022 - PC Hotfix

All PC servers will come down for the following changes on Wednesday, May 25, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CEST). Downtime for this update is expected to last up to 2 hours.

Server Issues

The detailed server performance data that we've gathered over the past week is currently being analyzed by our network engineering team. With any luck, it will land us closer to a solution for the ongoing performance issues on our west coast servers. We'll keep you posted as more information becomes available.

Misc. Changes, Fixes, and Additions

Trees on Oshur no longer sometimes show purple edges.

Fixed an issue preventing neighboring facility indicators from being togglable in the HUD settings menu.

Fixed an issue with vehicle shield generators not being togglable in the HUD settings menu.

Fixed an issue with certain main menu elements shrinking too much on smaller screen resolutions.

Fixed alignment of currencies in terminal screens.

NPCs no longer count toward the Engineer's Anti-Materiel Rifle directive.

Hammerhead AMR now contributes progress to the Engineer's Anti-Materiel Rifle directive.

MKV-P Suppressed now has a standard laser sight, like equivalent weapons.

NS-66 Bumblebee's icon now shows a magazine.

