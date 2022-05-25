 Skip to content

WGT Golf update for 25 May 2022

1.78.0 release notes

Last edited by Wendy

  • TaylorMade Putters - Splitback, Rollback, Notchback or Spider, take your pick!
  • Pride Apparel - Celebrate pride month with a special edition Topgolf shirt
  • Juneteenth Apparel - Join us in celebrating this historic day with a Juneteenth shirt
  • PUMA Apparel - Get tournament-ready with the latest from PUMA
  • Loudmouth Apparel - Sweet! New eye-catching pants are in the Pro Shop
  • New Showdown - Follow the rainbow in this brand new Showdown

