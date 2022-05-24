 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Light Fairytale Episode 2 update for 24 May 2022

Full Release Patch #2: Steam Deck support and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8802437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full Release version 2022-05-24 changelog:

  • Bigger font for more readability on small screens such as the Steam Deck.
  • Aura effect on the top of the screen when walking in a known battlezone, fading from green to red indicating the next encounter.
  • You can now disable weapon elemental damage by pressing L1-R1 / ARROWS (left-right hand) when on the weapon's command.
  • The various leaderboards are now visible on the title screen > extras menu.
  • New option: Dark Theme.
  • New option for choosing between Xbox and PlayStation gamepad glyphs.
  • New option: Pixel transition, that looks great when using the CRT filter.
  • New graphics option: Target framerate, from 30 to 120 FPS.
  • Added a new movies quality: Very High.
  • Added MacOSX M1 (Arm) native binaries.
  • More UI performance optimizations on low-end devices.
  • Preparations for smaller size updates from now on.

And many more improvements and fixes!

Changed files in this update

Light Fairytale Episode 2 Windows Depot 1199761
  • Loading history…
Light Fairytale Episode 2 Mac Depot 1199762
  • Loading history…
Light Fairytale Episode 2 Linux Depot 1199763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link