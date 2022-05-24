Full Release Patch #2: Steam Deck support and more!

Full Release version 2022-05-24 changelog:
- Bigger font for more readability on small screens such as the Steam Deck.
- Aura effect on the top of the screen when walking in a known battlezone, fading from green to red indicating the next encounter.
- You can now disable weapon elemental damage by pressing L1-R1 / ARROWS (left-right hand) when on the weapon's command.
- The various leaderboards are now visible on the title screen > extras menu.
- New option: Dark Theme.
- New option for choosing between Xbox and PlayStation gamepad glyphs.
- New option: Pixel transition, that looks great when using the CRT filter.
- New graphics option: Target framerate, from 30 to 120 FPS.
- Added a new movies quality: Very High.
- Added MacOSX M1 (Arm) native binaries.
- More UI performance optimizations on low-end devices.
- Preparations for smaller size updates from now on.
And many more improvements and fixes!
Changed files in this update