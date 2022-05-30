Changelog for 30-05-2022

30-05-2022
Added:
- Added 'MediaPlaying' VRChat OSC parameter. (See the OVR Toolkit wiki)
Changes:
- Modified some launcher messages. ('Waiting for headset to be tracking' > 'Waiting for SteamVR to provide headset position')
- Added error catching for if System.IO calls fail due to wacky file/folder permissions.
- Greatly improved window reloading reliability. (Less 'Window not found' issues when restarting the application)
- Re-wrote keyboard input handling logic from scratch to try to resolve the stuck keys issue. (Spoiler: It may still happen, the issue cause is still unknown as it can't be reproduced!)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed keyboard layout generator issue which resulted in Ctrl+Key and Ctrl+Shift+Key symbols not appearing on the keyboard.
- Fixed an issue which would cause some DirectInput devices to not be detected. (Fixed controller bindings not working when bound to a HOTAS/Wheel)
- Fixed macros not saving when the same icon is used in multiple macros.
- Fixed missing translations in macros page.
- Fixed a macro load order issue when more than 10 macros are added.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent some controllers from working with OVR Toolkit's controller bindings. (Due to the device being acquired by the launcher window but as it's not released the main application couldn't acquire the device)
