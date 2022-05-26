 Skip to content

Be Funny Now! update for 26 May 2022

Update 1.0.2

Build 8802072 · Last edited by Wendy

1.0.2 Patch Notes:

  • As requested in the discord: A variety of Headscarves are available for free!
  • Password Reset system for current users
  • Longer emails should work for account creation
  • Server Improvements to help with amount of players
  • Automatic temporary bans that increase in severity on repeat offenses
  • Manual permanent bans for repeat or egregious offenders
  • Tied games should happen less frequently
  • Economy Balance Update
  • Customized characters won’t update guest account
  • Anonymous game mode fixes
  • Character over report Menu fixed
  • Menus and UI should fit to all screens
  • A confirmation panel should appear before trying to leave a game
  • Logo splash screen while the game is opening
  • New on-stage microphone art
  • Party system updates and fixes:
  • Party will kick user when they close client
  • Party UI should stay after match
  • Party leader able to leave party
  • New music and SFX for your audio gaming pleasure:
  • 3 new music tracks
  • Character creation SFX
  • Start screen SFX
  • Reward SFX
