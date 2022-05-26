Update 1.0.2

1.0.2 Patch Notes:
- As requested in the discord: A variety of Headscarves are available for free!
- Password Reset system for current users
- Longer emails should work for account creation
- Server Improvements to help with amount of players
- Automatic temporary bans that increase in severity on repeat offenses
- Manual permanent bans for repeat or egregious offenders
- Tied games should happen less frequently
- Economy Balance Update
- Customized characters won’t update guest account
- Anonymous game mode fixes
- Character over report Menu fixed
- Menus and UI should fit to all screens
- A confirmation panel should appear before trying to leave a game
- Logo splash screen while the game is opening
- New on-stage microphone art
- Party system updates and fixes:
- Party will kick user when they close client
- Party UI should stay after match
- Party leader able to leave party
- New music and SFX for your audio gaming pleasure:
- 3 new music tracks
- Character creation SFX
- Start screen SFX
- Reward SFX
