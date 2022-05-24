 Skip to content

执剑九霄 update for 24 May 2022

Fix bugs and add new monsters

Build 8802000

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fix a serious game bug that caused the game to enter and cannot continue.

  2. Added new monsters and drops.

  3. Some contents of the game have been optimized.

