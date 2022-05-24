-
Fix a serious game bug that caused the game to enter and cannot continue.
-
Added new monsters and drops.
-
Some contents of the game have been optimized.
执剑九霄 update for 24 May 2022
Fix bugs and add new monsters
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fix a serious game bug that caused the game to enter and cannot continue.
Added new monsters and drops.
Some contents of the game have been optimized.
Changed files in this update