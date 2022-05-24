Patch Notes - 0.0.6

v0.0.6 - Again, a big thanks to JamieD
- Added grayscale/black/white color range to Paint Menu.
- Added Building Effect to all buildings. (Sky Ray)
- Tried another attempt to fix Science Points Achievements
- Terraforming for Grass now available for all EARTH terrain
- Platforms now uses the secondary color (for more contrast)
- Now, pressing C/V/Shift V copy and paste colors AND PLATFORMS
- 100% increase in chances of generating terrain of coal or copper
- New 3D graphics for Road Moon
- New Hexcaping - Landscaping - Turns Grass into Resources
- New UI for warehouses
- New automatic donation to warehouses. Research Level 4.2. You can automatically donate a parts when your storage is over 70% full
- Containers now shows in alphabetic order in Build Menu
Changed files in this update