 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hexfactory update for 24 May 2022

Patch Notes - 0.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8801436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.0.6 - Again, a big thanks to JamieD

  • Added grayscale/black/white color range to Paint Menu.
  • Added Building Effect to all buildings. (Sky Ray)
  • Tried another attempt to fix Science Points Achievements
  • Terraforming for Grass now available for all EARTH terrain
  • Platforms now uses the secondary color (for more contrast)
  • Now, pressing C/V/Shift V copy and paste colors AND PLATFORMS
  • 100% increase in chances of generating terrain of coal or copper
  • New 3D graphics for Road Moon
  • New Hexcaping - Landscaping - Turns Grass into Resources
  • New UI for warehouses
  • New automatic donation to warehouses. Research Level 4.2. You can automatically donate a parts when your storage is over 70% full
  • Containers now shows in alphabetic order in Build Menu
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link