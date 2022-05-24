Update 1.23

Cards and badges are now available! A small update is also released…
In both versions:
- Added indication of approaching a new event.
- Added support for rendering multithreading. (more efficient use of CPU / GPU is especially noticeable for the remaster version)
- Fixed a bug where lower level drones were still bringing uranium and debris to the portal / bridge / shuttle.
Remaster version:
- The light from the fires is now working properly.
- Manual lighting adjustment now has a sky brightness setting.
- Fixed a bug where the backlight of the construction and lighting of buildings was not displayed under water.
Changed files in this update