Cliff Empire update for 24 May 2022

Update 1.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cards and badges are now available! A small update is also released…

In both versions:

  • Added indication of approaching a new event.
  • Added support for rendering multithreading. (more efficient use of CPU / GPU is especially noticeable for the remaster version)
  • Fixed a bug where lower level drones were still bringing uranium and debris to the portal / bridge / shuttle.

Remaster version:

  • The light from the fires is now working properly.
  • Manual lighting adjustment now has a sky brightness setting.
  • Fixed a bug where the backlight of the construction and lighting of buildings was not displayed under water.

