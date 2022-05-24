 Skip to content

Super Life: Franchise Lord update for 24 May 2022

Clean Up Crew Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Special Events System

  1. Off The Hook! - Spawns many phone orders quickly
  2. Bag It! - 100% To-Go Bag spawns for the entire duration
  3. Trash Day! - Spawns many trash cans quickly

New Trash System

  1. Trash Energy Resource - collect trash to use after you run out of other energy resources
  2. Dumpster Storage - increase maximum trash capacity
  3. Garbage Truck - increase trash collected from trash cans
  4. Trash Can House Spawns - trash cans now spawn at houses that can be collected for trash
  5. Updated old events where you threw something out to give trash
  6. Added new trash events

Event Changes

  1. Added new Haste Stop events
  2. Increase Haste Stop event spawning
  3. Increased franchise events outside the queue
  4. Reduced event spawning within franchise queue
  5. Rebalanced various event spawns

Balance Changes

  1. Increased base coal capacity
  2. Reduced cost of ingredients under 100 lvls
  3. Slight buff to all taco and burger franchises
  4. Increased Soul Flame Piggy Bank to $1M each
  5. Unlock a new franchise slot at LVL 40 (no longer unlock one at LVL 650)

General Changes

  1. Added manholes to streets
  2. Updated tutorial to walk through upgrading 3rd menu item

Bug Fixes

  1. Active buffs in Marketing and Lab now show clock icon
  2. Fixed AmaZone box despawn system
  3. Microverse Battery now persists through prestige
  4. Starting a Microverse battery while at 0 energy will no longer leave it flashing
  5. Increased profit animation duration by half a second so you have more time to see it
  6. Buying the last ingredient in a stack from the vendor will now show profit animation before being removed from the list
  7. Improved backup save system
