Clean Up Crew Update

Special Events System
- Off The Hook! - Spawns many phone orders quickly
- Bag It! - 100% To-Go Bag spawns for the entire duration
- Trash Day! - Spawns many trash cans quickly
New Trash System
- Trash Energy Resource - collect trash to use after you run out of other energy resources
- Dumpster Storage - increase maximum trash capacity
- Garbage Truck - increase trash collected from trash cans
- Trash Can House Spawns - trash cans now spawn at houses that can be collected for trash
- Updated old events where you threw something out to give trash
- Added new trash events
Event Changes
- Added new Haste Stop events
- Increase Haste Stop event spawning
- Increased franchise events outside the queue
- Reduced event spawning within franchise queue
- Rebalanced various event spawns
Balance Changes
- Increased base coal capacity
- Reduced cost of ingredients under 100 lvls
- Slight buff to all taco and burger franchises
- Increased Soul Flame Piggy Bank to $1M each
- Unlock a new franchise slot at LVL 40 (no longer unlock one at LVL 650)
General Changes
- Added manholes to streets
- Updated tutorial to walk through upgrading 3rd menu item
Bug Fixes
- Active buffs in Marketing and Lab now show clock icon
- Fixed AmaZone box despawn system
- Microverse Battery now persists through prestige
- Starting a Microverse battery while at 0 energy will no longer leave it flashing
- Increased profit animation duration by half a second so you have more time to see it
- Buying the last ingredient in a stack from the vendor will now show profit animation before being removed from the list
- Improved backup save system
Changed files in this update