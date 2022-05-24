V1.3 Season 6: Construction Destruction introduces the Battle Pass and more!

SEASON SIX: Construction Destruction!



Season 6 of Rocket Bot Royale brings new Tanks, a new theme, and the biggest game updates yet! We’ve made a lot of changes based on the feedback from our players so far since launch, and here's a quick summary of what to expect with this update.

UPDATED ARMORY:

Instead of spending coins, gear up FOR FREE using Energy! No tricks here, just pick a limited number of weapons and perks before each match. Energy refills immediately after each game, so don't worry about wasting it!

BATTLE PASS:

Spend gems to unlock a second set of improved season rewards including EXCLUSIVE cosmetics available only this season. Battle Pass also gives DOUBLE XP for completed goals for the duration of the season. More benefits and details in game.

SALVAGE CRATES:

Spend coins on Salvage Crates to unlock random cosmetics!

Basic crate: Unlock a random cosmetic (with a chance of duplicates)

Elite crate: Guaranteed to unlock an item you don't have!

Some items are more rare than others, with new items being added every season. Try to collect them all!

NEW SEASONAL GAME MODE: MINE MAYHEM

Mines have been upgraded with IntelliChip2.0 across all modes, dealing more damage, with improved detection tech. Try them out in the new mode: Mine Mayhem!

OTHER:

Bug Fixes

Coin and Gem balancing

Moved Damage perk unlock to Level 20 (Was Level 1)

Many more features and content additions are in the works, so keep the feedback flowing in the Discord, and we will prioritize largely based on what you want to see added to the game.

Have fun, and we'll see you on the island!