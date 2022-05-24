 Skip to content

Coronation update for 24 May 2022

Patch 0.20.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8800509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tutorial Quest Revamp

  • Added 3 starting tutorial Story quests that should help new players familiarize better to the game.
  • The 3 Boss-related quests are quickly set up as they will be revamped again in the upcoming Mob Boss system.
  • Remaining quests will be added over time.
  • Reworked the Quest Journal and Quest Tracker UI, to clearly show the stages of each quest as the player progresses.
  • New ranks Freeman and Yeoman replaces Saint and Merchant, and the Emperor rank is removed, to be re-added in the future with purpose.

Changes:

  • Movement speed reduced from 600 to 400 for sprinting, walking/combat speed reduced from 300 to 200, for a more realistic feel.
  • Villagers walk instead of running for most tasks, while still running when following or going to bed.
  • All purchased maximum population will be reset to 0 upon death.
  • Added ability to interact with people and things while being seated.
  • Instead of a flat 50 or 30 Charm exp, Friendly conversations give 100, Romantic conversations give 150 and incorrect answers will give half of their respective amounts.

Construction:

  • Optimized regaining town ownership when loading into the game.
  • Load town when town button is clicked.
  • Removed net update frequency for Buildings and resources, loading and reloading towns will force update furnitures and buildings.
  • Construction exp per block increased from 10 to 20, demolishing blocks give 10 construction exp instead of -10.
  • Being building blocked during war does not restrict you from demolishing blocks.
  • Town Banners cost 1 million instead of 5000 gold to build.
  • Town Banners are no longer deleted based on its Town Value, but the inactivity of the owning player of 14 days and more.
    Taxes and Kingdoms
  • Players' own group of people referred to as a Clan instead of Kingdom, and Alliances have been renamed to Kingdoms.
  • Removed island-based governor tax system as it did not meet its objectives and caused stress and unhappiness among players.
  • Income, rent, wages, taxes are fully managed with the Pack Horse.
  • Only kingdom leaders can become Kings/Queens.
  • Kingdom Leaders don't pay taxes and receives taxes from vassals, Vassals pay 10% income tax to Leaders, neutral players pay 30% income tax to Queen Beatrice.
  • Vassals will pay income tax to their Leader regardless if he is online or not.

Graphical

  • Added slight rotation and location variation to slightly enlarged character portraits to create more variety.
  • Added ability to flip hairstyle to the other side.
  • Removed popup messages of Free Look and continuously eating berries.

Fixes:

  • Conversations answer lists of villagers not resizing properly, always making the second choice the correct one.
  • Character portraits were not displaying properly and went missing when seated.
