Patch 0.20.0

Tutorial Quest Revamp
- Added 3 starting tutorial Story quests that should help new players familiarize better to the game.
- The 3 Boss-related quests are quickly set up as they will be revamped again in the upcoming Mob Boss system.
- Remaining quests will be added over time.
- Reworked the Quest Journal and Quest Tracker UI, to clearly show the stages of each quest as the player progresses.
- New ranks Freeman and Yeoman replaces Saint and Merchant, and the Emperor rank is removed, to be re-added in the future with purpose.
Changes:
- Movement speed reduced from 600 to 400 for sprinting, walking/combat speed reduced from 300 to 200, for a more realistic feel.
- Villagers walk instead of running for most tasks, while still running when following or going to bed.
- All purchased maximum population will be reset to 0 upon death.
- Added ability to interact with people and things while being seated.
- Instead of a flat 50 or 30 Charm exp, Friendly conversations give 100, Romantic conversations give 150 and incorrect answers will give half of their respective amounts.
Construction:
- Optimized regaining town ownership when loading into the game.
- Load town when town button is clicked.
- Removed net update frequency for Buildings and resources, loading and reloading towns will force update furnitures and buildings.
- Construction exp per block increased from 10 to 20, demolishing blocks give 10 construction exp instead of -10.
- Being building blocked during war does not restrict you from demolishing blocks.
- Town Banners cost 1 million instead of 5000 gold to build.
- Town Banners are no longer deleted based on its Town Value, but the inactivity of the owning player of 14 days and more.
Taxes and Kingdoms
- Players' own group of people referred to as a Clan instead of Kingdom, and Alliances have been renamed to Kingdoms.
- Removed island-based governor tax system as it did not meet its objectives and caused stress and unhappiness among players.
- Income, rent, wages, taxes are fully managed with the Pack Horse.
- Only kingdom leaders can become Kings/Queens.
- Kingdom Leaders don't pay taxes and receives taxes from vassals, Vassals pay 10% income tax to Leaders, neutral players pay 30% income tax to Queen Beatrice.
- Vassals will pay income tax to their Leader regardless if he is online or not.
Graphical
- Added slight rotation and location variation to slightly enlarged character portraits to create more variety.
- Added ability to flip hairstyle to the other side.
- Removed popup messages of Free Look and continuously eating berries.
Fixes:
- Conversations answer lists of villagers not resizing properly, always making the second choice the correct one.
- Character portraits were not displaying properly and went missing when seated.
Changed files in this update