V10.1.2 Released

This release contains the following new features, updates, and bug fixes:
- NEW FEATURE: Added "So Far Today" stats to the lineup panel. If you select this option the batter's and/or pitcher's current stats so far in the game will be displayed below the player's picture in the lineup. To enable this new feature you can go to the in-game options and select "SoFarToday" for one of the "Batter Lineup Stat" or "Pitcher Lineup Stat" options.
- NEW FEATURE: Added the ability to mark game summaries as Rare, Uncommon, and Common. This allows some of the more interesting summaries to appear less often, and the every day ordinary summaries to happen more often.
- UPDATE: New game summaries were added and existing ones were changed to support the new rare/uncommon/common property.
- BUGFIX: The "View Pitching Staff" dialog that is available when picking starting pitchers now shows the correct starting pitcher usage.
- BUGFIX: Fixed a bug that caused the CM to use a pitcher as the DH when all other players have exceeded 100% playing time.
- BUGFIX: Reduced the number of infield line drive outs. This was done by changing the default value for the Advanced->Contact Options that control the frequency of infield ground ball, line drive, and popups outs. If you have already edited this option, your custom value will not be overridden.
