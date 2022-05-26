 Skip to content

Eternal Return update for 26 May 2022

Server Maintenance Complete & Patch Note Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Maintenance is done!

Please restart the client to download the update.

Patch Note Fixes

  • We're correcting Markus's skill stats as they were announced incorrectly in the 0.59.0 patch notes.

Markus

  • Art of War (Q)

    • Attack Speed increase 24/30/36/42/48% -> 23/31/39/47/55%
    • Cooldown 4/3.75/3.5/3.25/3s -> 5.25/4.5/3.75/3/2.25s
    • Movement Speed increase when approaching to enemy 1/1.5/2/2.5/3s -> 1/1.5/2/2.5/2s

Remaining Issues

  • An issue where some of Markus and Celine's tooltips are incorrect
  • There is currently an issue where restricted area count timers would sometimes not go down even when there are two or more teams in Duo/Squad temporary safe zones. We're currently trying our best to fix this and will go through a hotfix as soon as this is solved.

