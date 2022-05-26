Server Maintenance Complete & Patch Note Fixes

Maintenance is done!
Please restart the client to download the update.
Patch Note Fixes
- We're correcting Markus's skill stats as they were announced incorrectly in the 0.59.0 patch notes.
Markus
-
Art of War (Q)
- Attack Speed increase 24/30/36/42/48% -> 23/31/39/47/55%
- Cooldown 4/3.75/3.5/3.25/3s -> 5.25/4.5/3.75/3/2.25s
- Movement Speed increase when approaching to enemy 1/1.5/2/2.5/3s -> 1/1.5/2/2.5/2s
Remaining Issues
- An issue where some of Markus and Celine's tooltips are incorrect
- There is currently an issue where restricted area count timers would sometimes not go down even when there are two or more teams in Duo/Squad temporary safe zones. We're currently trying our best to fix this and will go through a hotfix as soon as this is solved.
Changed files in this update