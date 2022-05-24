 Skip to content

Animal Babysister Fighter : Zombie Coming! update for 24 May 2022

Support Host Dedicated Server

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Download Animal Babysister Fighter Dedicated Server And Host Server, Enter the server IP address in the custom server field in the settings menu.

Dedicated Server Support Platform:
Windows
Linux(With Mono Runtime)

