ボクロボ ~Boxed Cell Robot Armies~ Playtest update for 24 May 2022

ver_220524_01

Share · View all patches · Build 8799028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新内容

  • BGM調整
  • 背景調整
  • 右クリックでアナライズできないバグ修正

ボクロボDIscord 作りました！
バグ報告や質問，要望，攻略方法の共有など，ボクロボに関する議論はこちらでどうぞ！

