Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 24 May 2022

v6.0.10g: QoL, Bug fixes, Anti-Hacking

v6.0.10g: QoL, Bug fixes, Anti-Hacking

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Summary:

  • QoL:

    • Kick function in the private game.

    • Shorter the round time of the ending game.

  • Bug fixes:

    • Reconnection issue

    • Wrong display of the accuse button

  • Anti-Hacking

Detail:

  • QoL:

    • Kick function in the private room.

    • The Host of the private game could kick the other player.

    • Shorter the round time of the ending game.

    • The round time of the day phase would be 1/4(minimum: 30s) of the original round time if there left 1~4 players.

  • Bug fixes

    • Reconnection issue

    • Wrong display of the accuse button

    • Fixed the accuse button of the dead player would cover the deathnote button and log button during the death recap phase.

  • Anti-Hacking

    • Updated the plug-ins of anti-hacking.

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
