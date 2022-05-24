v6.0.10g: QoL, Bug fixes, Anti-Hacking

Summary:
-
QoL:
-
Kick function in the private game.
-
Shorter the round time of the ending game.
-
-
Bug fixes:
-
Reconnection issue
-
Wrong display of the accuse button
-
-
Anti-Hacking
Detail:
-
QoL:
-
Kick function in the private room.
-
The Host of the private game could kick the other player.
-
Shorter the round time of the ending game.
-
The round time of the day phase would be 1/4(minimum: 30s) of the original round time if there left 1~4 players.
-
-
Bug fixes
-
Reconnection issue
-
Wrong display of the accuse button
-
Fixed the accuse button of the dead player would cover the deathnote button and log button during the death recap phase.
-
-
Anti-Hacking
- Updated the plug-ins of anti-hacking.
For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
Follow our Twitter!
Changed files in this update