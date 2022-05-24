Update 2022.05.24.0 (HEMA gear for all)

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.05.24.0
FIX:
- Fixed bug when a character with his hand cut off could still inflict damage on afterblow with a "phantom" sword
- Fixed Isabella's cuts from Posta di Donna having too much physics damping
- Fixed bug where the sky was not rendered in Pause Free Camera
- Fixed bug where Isabella left shoulder was influenced by IK (looking dislocated)
- Fixed bug where Left player could choose customizations for the Right player in the 2-players mode
- Fixed bug where History Buff cards were a bit smaller than the screen on ultrawide monitors
TWEAK:
- Isabella: less damping on the sword
- Long Guard no longer Binds to the opponent's thrusting weapon, if the opponent is not in Long Guard
- UI sounds pass
- Sword-hit-flesh sounds pass
- Kalkstein: a bit less sword inertia
NEW:
- Master Volume slider
- Laszlo: new Win animations
- Laszlo: new Win but Wounded animations
- Laszlo: Win camera shot
- Laszlo: Customizations and HEMA gear
- Gedeon: HEMA gear
- Zera: HEMA gear
- Kalkstein: Superior Fencing HEMA gear
- Kalkstein: HEMA steel sidesword
- Marie: Tempus Fugitives / PBT Hema Gear
Changed files in this update