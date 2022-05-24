 Skip to content

Hellish Quart update for 24 May 2022

Update 2022.05.24.0 (HEMA gear for all)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.05.24.0

FIX:

  • Fixed bug when a character with his hand cut off could still inflict damage on afterblow with a "phantom" sword
  • Fixed Isabella's cuts from Posta di Donna having too much physics damping
  • Fixed bug where the sky was not rendered in Pause Free Camera
  • Fixed bug where Isabella left shoulder was influenced by IK (looking dislocated)
  • Fixed bug where Left player could choose customizations for the Right player in the 2-players mode
  • Fixed bug where History Buff cards were a bit smaller than the screen on ultrawide monitors

TWEAK:

  • Isabella: less damping on the sword
  • Long Guard no longer Binds to the opponent's thrusting weapon, if the opponent is not in Long Guard
  • UI sounds pass
  • Sword-hit-flesh sounds pass
  • Kalkstein: a bit less sword inertia

NEW:

  • Master Volume slider
  • Laszlo: new Win animations
  • Laszlo: new Win but Wounded animations
  • Laszlo: Win camera shot
  • Laszlo: Customizations and HEMA gear
  • Gedeon: HEMA gear
  • Zera: HEMA gear
  • Kalkstein: Superior Fencing HEMA gear
  • Kalkstein: HEMA steel sidesword
  • Marie: Tempus Fugitives / PBT Hema Gear

