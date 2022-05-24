Scheduled Server Maintenance: 05.24.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on May 24, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
5/24 23:00 – 5/25 03:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
[Update]
-New Character Update
-Ability Card Refinement System Update
[Bug Fix]
- Issue where some nametags are invisible in Spectate mode.
- User stat showing wrong stat after playing 3vs3 mode
- Animation glitch when drawing Freestyle Pack
- System error pop up when starting the Tournament
- Getting kicked out when Tournament is ongoing without starting another round
[Improvement]
-Page open where you could check the most used Ability Card set for each Character
-Web page for Ability Card info update
-Chances for each grade are added to the Ability Card combination
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
