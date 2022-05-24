 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 24 May 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 05.24.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on May 24, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:
5/24 23:00 – 5/25 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

[Update]
​-New Character Update
-Ability Card Refinement System Update

[Bug Fix]​

  • Issue where some nametags are invisible in Spectate mode.
  • User stat showing wrong stat after playing 3vs3 mode
  • Animation glitch when drawing Freestyle Pack
  • System error pop up when starting the Tournament
  • Getting kicked out when Tournament is ongoing without starting another round

[Improvement]
-Page open where you could check the most used Ability Card set for each Character
-Web page for Ability Card info update
-Chances for each grade are added to the Ability Card combination

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

