Scheduled Server Maintenance: 05.24.2022

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on May 24, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

5/24 23:00 – 5/25 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

​-New Character Update

-Ability Card Refinement System Update

[Bug Fix]​

Issue where some nametags are invisible in Spectate mode.

User stat showing wrong stat after playing 3vs3 mode

Animation glitch when drawing Freestyle Pack

System error pop up when starting the Tournament

Getting kicked out when Tournament is ongoing without starting another round

[Improvement]

-Page open where you could check the most used Ability Card set for each Character

-Web page for Ability Card info update

-Chances for each grade are added to the Ability Card combination

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding