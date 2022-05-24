 Skip to content

Grim Quest update for 24 May 2022

0.11.0 - autosave update

Share · View all patches · Build 8797753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • extended auto-saving to dungeon & combat (optional ironman mode in the settings)
  • reworked combat target icon that was confusing some players about the attack zone size
  • made city facility icons on the city map clickable
  • added global volume slider and fixed minor audio bugs
  • fixed some dungeon events overlapping issues
  • reduced after-combat movement delay
  • minor typo corrections
