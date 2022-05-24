- extended auto-saving to dungeon & combat (optional ironman mode in the settings)
- reworked combat target icon that was confusing some players about the attack zone size
- made city facility icons on the city map clickable
- added global volume slider and fixed minor audio bugs
- fixed some dungeon events overlapping issues
- reduced after-combat movement delay
- minor typo corrections
Grim Quest update for 24 May 2022
0.11.0 - autosave update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update