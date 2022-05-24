Maintenance Notice

We will be performing maintenance at the following times:
11:40 ~ 14:00 JST Weds 5/25/2022 (End date subject to change)
Only story mode will be available during maintenance.
[Frontier Mode]
- Fixed a bug where opening the battle pass screen for the first time would show a period concluded message, even though you hadn’t participated in the last period.
- Fixed a bug with research turn-ins, where when a facility with some missions completed was destroyed, the missions would no longer be available after the facility was rebuilt.
[Shop]
- Fixed a bug where an error would occur when closing the game during the V-Cash purchase process, rendering the game unclosable.
- Fixed a bug where an error would occur when buying V-Cash a second time after closing the game during the V-Cash purchase process.
- Fixed a bug where part of the screen would flicker on some setups when buying V-Cash.
- Added text when buying V-Cash without a Z-aN account.
[Other]
- Fixed a bug on the mission loadout screen where if you auto-equipped your parts when you had no parts equipped, you would not be able to press the Sortie button.
- Fixed a bug on the hanger screen where some explanatory text was extending outside of the box.
- Fixed a bug where multiple duplicate transmog tabs would be added on the transmog screen in the item menu.
- Fixed a bug where a Code -12024 error would occur under certain network environments.
- Fixed the name of the MiG-27 Development Mission
Changed depots in fuzz-qa branch