Season Maintenance - Status Update and Release Time!



Greetings Survivors! We appreciate everyone's patience during this transition. Our team has been working on the transition for Season 6 as well as bringing in several systems that we had not planned to release this soon instead of delaying them for later in the season where things could break by releasing them mid season.

We understand your frustrations that it has taken far longer to transition from Season 5 to Season 6, and apologize for the added delay, however these systems are critical in order for us to be able to implement future content and without having them in place now, some content that is being planned will not be possible and would cause further delays down the road.

Now that a lot of the hard work is behind us, we currently have a build ready for testing base stability (ex. floating bases and base parts) as well as multiple optimizations that will help with server performance. We will be conducting profiling with the new optimizations in place in the hopes that we can increase server player slot counts in the future (currently we do not anticipate being able to increase the slots for the release of Season 6, but we are looking at a possibility in the near future if the data looks good).

With all of this being said, our targeted release time for Season 6 to start will be between 12:00PM - 3:00PM NZST on May 25th. For those that are in NA, this will be around 8:00PM - 11:00PM EST.

Although we do not anticipate any further delays, if anything should come up, we will be sure to let everyone know.

Again thank you for your support and patience, and we can not wait to push the button for Season 6 to go live!