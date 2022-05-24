New:
- Added Harpy
Bugs:
- Big gorilla center realigned so it doesn't encroach on your space
- Fixed typo in moth ability description
- Fixed a number of typos in text files
- Fixed text overflowing in dungeon event boxes
- Fixed text overflowing in give artifact menu
- Bosses will now display their name when hovered
- Stripped shirt now has a hurt sprite.
- School Uniform top tie now changes color properly in the hurt animation
- Fixed a crash caused by golem throwing the rock at spaces without monster girls
QoL:
- Centaur can now wear skirts, dresses, and aprons.
- Critical Text is no longer massive
Balance:
- Monster stats will now scale differently if you have less than 3 monster girls in the dungeon
- Adjusted Boss Health scaling to match the enemy adjustments in v0.49
