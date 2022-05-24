 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 24 May 2022

v0.50

Build 8796886

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added Harpy

Bugs:

  • Big gorilla center realigned so it doesn't encroach on your space
  • Fixed typo in moth ability description
  • Fixed a number of typos in text files
  • Fixed text overflowing in dungeon event boxes
  • Fixed text overflowing in give artifact menu
  • Bosses will now display their name when hovered
  • Stripped shirt now has a hurt sprite.
  • School Uniform top tie now changes color properly in the hurt animation
  • Fixed a crash caused by golem throwing the rock at spaces without monster girls

QoL:

  • Centaur can now wear skirts, dresses, and aprons.
  • Critical Text is no longer massive

Balance:

  • Monster stats will now scale differently if you have less than 3 monster girls in the dungeon
  • Adjusted Boss Health scaling to match the enemy adjustments in v0.49
