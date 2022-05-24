 Skip to content

Mists of Noyah update for 24 May 2022

v1.0.1 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v1.0.1 patch info!

News
  • Reforging Stones - When reforging an item it will come with 2 affixes
  • Fishing - Now you catch more fish according to your fishing power
Changes
  • Health perk increased
  • Mana perk increased
  • Increased Attack Power Perk
  • Increased Spell Power Perk
  • Damage of all enemies below level 30 reduced
  • Hell dungeon wall fire damage reduced
  • Inferno Boss "Calamity" Skill CD increased by 500%
  • Dungeon Recommendations now display the recommended tier
Fixes
  • Quest Chests now work correctly
  • Rhys's "Divine Star" skill curve fixed
  • Vylat's "Soulsteal" skill curve fixed
  • Improved performance by 10-20%
  • Fixed inventory navigation errors with controller
  • Fixed chat bugs
  • Crafting multiple at once now works correctly on controller
  • Craft now from XP correctly
  • Reforging stones now correctly accept the description tier

