v1.0.1 Update

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v1.0.1 patch info!
News
- Reforging Stones - When reforging an item it will come with 2 affixes
- Fishing - Now you catch more fish according to your fishing power
Changes
- Health perk increased
- Mana perk increased
- Increased Attack Power Perk
- Increased Spell Power Perk
- Damage of all enemies below level 30 reduced
- Hell dungeon wall fire damage reduced
- Inferno Boss "Calamity" Skill CD increased by 500%
- Dungeon Recommendations now display the recommended tier
Fixes
- Quest Chests now work correctly
- Rhys's "Divine Star" skill curve fixed
- Vylat's "Soulsteal" skill curve fixed
- Improved performance by 10-20%
- Fixed inventory navigation errors with controller
- Fixed chat bugs
- Crafting multiple at once now works correctly on controller
- Craft now from XP correctly
- Reforging stones now correctly accept the description tier
Join us discord!
Help us by reporting bugs found in the #bug-report discord channel!
Thank you very much!
Pyxeralia
