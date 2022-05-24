[New build - DEFAULT] 22w21a: Terrain Improvements

A follow-up on the terrain build.
Both performance and look have been greatly improved.
New Features:
- Terrain computation is much faster (from 30ms jobs to 3-4 ms)
- Job scheduling is also smarter. It will be noticeable when flying near terrain.
- Terrain loading is also optimized, for reduced FPS impact when moving near terrain.
- New textures added for rock, ground and ore.
- The new shader uses separate color gradient to prepare for a wider range of asteroids look / biome (for upcoming planet)
- Terrain will tesselate up close: the terrain will loom much higher resolution. It helps massively especially for rocks.
- Iron ore vein are being spawned.
- Terrain shadow added
Known issues:
- A lot of shadow artifact when new LOD are being loaded.
- A few issues with the border between different LOD. The current tech is not working well with tesselation, so it will be changed.
Thanks for playing!
