Zombie Death Quota update for 24 May 2022

Evac Hints, Volume Levels, Gyro

Share · View all patches · Build 8795862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Evacuation notification improved to show clearer direction hint.
  • Sound effects and music volume level added in menu.
  • Added a reset camera to horizon button to help Gyro control on joypads.
  • Added SteamInput mappings that make use of the Gyro, including the Steam Controller.
  • Separated joypad stick sensitivity and mouse sensitivity, gyro mappings use the mouse sensitivity.
  • Rearranged the Options menu and it now loops.
  • Swapped the bonus objective on level 1 and 2 (Thank you Peacook).
