- Evacuation notification improved to show clearer direction hint.
- Sound effects and music volume level added in menu.
- Added a reset camera to horizon button to help Gyro control on joypads.
- Added SteamInput mappings that make use of the Gyro, including the Steam Controller.
- Separated joypad stick sensitivity and mouse sensitivity, gyro mappings use the mouse sensitivity.
- Rearranged the Options menu and it now loops.
- Swapped the bonus objective on level 1 and 2 (Thank you Peacook).
Zombie Death Quota update for 24 May 2022
Evac Hints, Volume Levels, Gyro
