1.38.3.2 (version 1462)

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, English, Hungarian, Portuguese, Romanian, and Russian
English Localization
SFUI_ControllerZoomSensitivity: Zoom Sensitivity
SFUI_DeadzoneMin: Deadzone › Circular Deadzone
SFUI_FlickStickActive: Enable FlickStick Aiming › FlickStick
SFUI_FlickStickSensitivity: Crank Rotation Sensitivity › Sweep Sensitivity
SFUI_FlickStickTightness: Crank Rotation Tightness › Sweep Tightness
SFUI_Gyro_DeadzoneMin_Info: Gyro deflection less than this will be remapped to zero.
SFUI_Gyro_PitchDeadzone_Info: Increase this to bias Gyro Aim horizontally. › Angles per Second. Increase this to bias Gyro Aim horizontally.
SFUI_Gyro_YawDeadzone_Info: Increase this to bias Gyro Aim vertically. › Angles per Second. Increase this to bias Gyro Aim vertically.
SFUI_FlickStickSnapAngle_Info: Snap the <b>FlickStick Snap</b> to predictable angles. <img src='file://{images}/icons/ui/flickstick_snap_0.svg' class='FlickStickInfoIcon' /> removes all snapping. › <img src='file://{images}/icons/ui/flickstick_snap_0.svg' class='FlickStickInfoIcon' /> removes all snapping. <img src='file://{images}/icons/ui/flickstick_snap_5.svg' class='FlickStickInfoIcon' /> snaps to the front using <b>Front Angle Deadzone</b>.
SFUI_Zoom_Dampening: When current weapon is fully zoomed, multiply the aim input by this amount.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_rain_champion: rain (Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_rain_champion: This sticker was autographed by professional player Håvard Nygaard playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_rain_glitter_champion: rain (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_rain_glitter_champion: This glitter sticker was autographed by professional player Håvard Nygaard playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_rain_holo_champion: rain (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_rain_holo_champion: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Håvard Nygaard playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_rain_gold_champion: rain (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_rain_gold_champion: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Håvard Nygaard playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_champion: karrigan (Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_champion: This sticker was autographed by professional player Finn Andersen playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_glitter_champion: karrigan (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_glitter_champion: This glitter sticker was autographed by professional player Finn Andersen playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_holo_champion: karrigan (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_holo_champion: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Finn Andersen playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_gold_champion: karrigan (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_gold_champion: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Finn Andersen playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_champion: Twistzz (Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_champion: This sticker was autographed by professional player Russel Van Dulken playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_glitter_champion: Twistzz (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_glitter_champion: This glitter sticker was autographed by professional player Russel Van Dulken playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_holo_champion: Twistzz (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_holo_champion: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Russel Van Dulken playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_gold_champion: Twistzz (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_gold_champion: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Russel Van Dulken playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_broky_champion: broky (Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_broky_champion: This sticker was autographed by professional player Helvijs Saukants playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_broky_glitter_champion: broky (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_broky_glitter_champion: This glitter sticker was autographed by professional player Helvijs Saukants playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_broky_holo_champion: broky (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_broky_holo_champion: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Helvijs Saukants playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_broky_gold_champion: broky (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_broky_gold_champion: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Helvijs Saukants playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_champion: ropz (Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_champion: This sticker was autographed by professional player Robin Kool playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_glitter_champion: ropz (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_glitter_champion: This glitter sticker was autographed by professional player Robin Kool playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_holo_champion: ropz (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_holo_champion: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Robin Kool playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_gold_champion: ropz (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_gold_champion: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Robin Kool playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship. and 32 more.
Prefabs
antwerp2022_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute
tool/type
spraypaint
antwerp2022_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute
item_slot2
spray
antwerp2022_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute
item_sub_position2
spray0
antwerp2022_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute
inv_graphic_art
graffiti
Items
Antwerp 2022 Champions Autograph Capsule Changed
prefab from
antwerp2022_signature_capsule_prefab/ to
antwerp2022_signature_capsule_prefab/antwerp2022_sellable_item_with_payment_rules
Antwerp 2022 Champions Autograph Capsule Removed attribute
cannot_inspect
1
Sticker Kits
rain (Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
rain (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
rain (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
rain (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
karrigan (Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
karrigan (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
karrigan (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
karrigan (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
Twistzz (Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
Twistzz (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
Twistzz (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
Twistzz (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
broky (Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
broky (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
broky (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
broky (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
ropz (Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
ropz (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
ropz (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
ropz (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
