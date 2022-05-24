 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 24 May 2022

1.38.3.2 (version 1462)

Share · View all patches · Build 8795618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

ANTWERP 2022

  • Antwerp 2022 Champions Autograph Capsules are now available for purchase. 50% of the proceeds go to the participating players and organizations.

MISC

  • Various Steam Input improvements.
  • FlickStick tweaks – turning is dampened when joystick is returning to the deadzone.
  • Fixes for silencer equip/unequip.
  • Added Acceleration and Precision options for Gyro.
  • Gyro Camera is now set up to use 1:1 world rotation to in game rotation as a foundation, as opposed to arbitrary units. This is calibrated around the assumption that the “Gyro Camera” binding in the Steam Input Configurator is set to maximum sensitivity (600) (New Official bindings have been updated to use this).
  • Removed “Quick Buy” radials from default controller bindings.
  • Fixed Steam Input “Health Shot” command.
  • Added short fade-in for Radial Menus. This does not change/delay any underlying behavior.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, English, Hungarian, Portuguese, Romanian, and Russian

English Localization

  • SFUI_ControllerZoomSensitivity: Zoom Sensitivity
  • SFUI_DeadzoneMin: DeadzoneCircular Deadzone
  • SFUI_FlickStickActive: Enable FlickStick AimingFlickStick
  • SFUI_FlickStickSensitivity: Crank Rotation SensitivitySweep Sensitivity
  • SFUI_FlickStickTightness: Crank Rotation TightnessSweep Tightness
  • SFUI_Gyro_DeadzoneMin_Info: Gyro deflection less than this will be remapped to zero.
  • SFUI_Gyro_PitchDeadzone_Info: Increase this to bias Gyro Aim horizontally.Angles per Second. Increase this to bias Gyro Aim horizontally.
  • SFUI_Gyro_YawDeadzone_Info: Increase this to bias Gyro Aim vertically.Angles per Second. Increase this to bias Gyro Aim vertically.
  • SFUI_FlickStickSnapAngle_Info: Snap the <b>FlickStick Snap</b> to predictable angles. <img src='file://{images}/icons/ui/flickstick_snap_0.svg' class='FlickStickInfoIcon' /> removes all snapping.<img src='file://{images}/icons/ui/flickstick_snap_0.svg' class='FlickStickInfoIcon' /> removes all snapping. <img src='file://{images}/icons/ui/flickstick_snap_5.svg' class='FlickStickInfoIcon' /> snaps to the front using <b>Front Angle Deadzone</b>.
  • SFUI_Zoom_Dampening: When current weapon is fully zoomed, multiply the aim input by this amount.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_rain_champion: rain (Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_rain_champion: This sticker was autographed by professional player Håvard Nygaard playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_rain_glitter_champion: rain (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_rain_glitter_champion: This glitter sticker was autographed by professional player Håvard Nygaard playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_rain_holo_champion: rain (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_rain_holo_champion: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Håvard Nygaard playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_rain_gold_champion: rain (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_rain_gold_champion: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Håvard Nygaard playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_champion: karrigan (Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_champion: This sticker was autographed by professional player Finn Andersen playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_glitter_champion: karrigan (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_glitter_champion: This glitter sticker was autographed by professional player Finn Andersen playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_holo_champion: karrigan (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_holo_champion: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Finn Andersen playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_gold_champion: karrigan (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_karrigan_gold_champion: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Finn Andersen playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_champion: Twistzz (Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_champion: This sticker was autographed by professional player Russel Van Dulken playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_glitter_champion: Twistzz (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_glitter_champion: This glitter sticker was autographed by professional player Russel Van Dulken playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_holo_champion: Twistzz (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_holo_champion: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Russel Van Dulken playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_gold_champion: Twistzz (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_twistzz_gold_champion: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Russel Van Dulken playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_broky_champion: broky (Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_broky_champion: This sticker was autographed by professional player Helvijs Saukants playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_broky_glitter_champion: broky (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_broky_glitter_champion: This glitter sticker was autographed by professional player Helvijs Saukants playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_broky_holo_champion: broky (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_broky_holo_champion: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Helvijs Saukants playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_broky_gold_champion: broky (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_broky_gold_champion: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Helvijs Saukants playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_champion: ropz (Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_champion: This sticker was autographed by professional player Robin Kool playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_glitter_champion: ropz (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_glitter_champion: This glitter sticker was autographed by professional player Robin Kool playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_holo_champion: ropz (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_holo_champion: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Robin Kool playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_gold_champion: ropz (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022
  • StickerKit_desc_antwerp2022_signature_ropz_gold_champion: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Robin Kool playing for FaZe Clan, Champion at the PGL Antwerp 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • and 32 more.

Prefabs

  • antwerp2022_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute tool/type spraypaint
  • antwerp2022_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute item_slot2 spray
  • antwerp2022_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute item_sub_position2 spray0
  • antwerp2022_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute inv_graphic_art graffiti

Items

  • item Antwerp 2022 Champions Autograph Capsule Changed prefab from antwerp2022_signature_capsule_prefab/ to antwerp2022_signature_capsule_prefab/antwerp2022_sellable_item_with_payment_rules
  • item Antwerp 2022 Champions Autograph Capsule Removed attribute cannot_inspect 1

Sticker Kits

  • rain (Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • rain (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • rain (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • rain (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • karrigan (Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • karrigan (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • karrigan (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • karrigan (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • Twistzz (Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • Twistzz (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • Twistzz (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • Twistzz (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • broky (Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • broky (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • broky (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • broky (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • ropz (Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • ropz (Glitter, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • ropz (Holo, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added
  • ropz (Gold, Champion) | Antwerp 2022 has been added

Changed files in this update

Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link