Vacancy Unlimited - Community Update #2

What I've been working on :
+Finished level rework for Port Gardener
+Added mystery thermos drops to Port Gardener
+Added Aug Bullpup
+Increased Deagle shoot SFX
+Grapple out of a kick will allow you to fire your gun while holding your next kick
Note from dev :
Spryward begins monthly issues on Steam starting May 31st with Issue #1 Just Another Day. It takes place 2 years after the finale of VU! If you enjoyed the work I've done on VU consider continuing the story in Spryward!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1862420/Spryward/
What's coming next :
Next VU Update Around : 07/02/2022
New Level Rework
New Weapons
New Potions
Changed files in this update