Vacancy Unlimited - Community Update #2

Build 8795338 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy

What I've been working on :

+Finished level rework for Port Gardener

+Added mystery thermos drops to Port Gardener

+Added Aug Bullpup

+Increased Deagle shoot SFX

+Grapple out of a kick will allow you to fire your gun while holding your next kick

Note from dev :

Spryward begins monthly issues on Steam starting May 31st with Issue #1 Just Another Day. It takes place 2 years after the finale of VU! If you enjoyed the work I've done on VU consider continuing the story in Spryward!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1862420/Spryward/

What's coming next :

Next VU Update Around : 07/02/2022

New Level Rework

New Weapons

New Potions