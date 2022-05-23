 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeoneer update for 23 May 2022

Female Character Update - May 23rd, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8795275 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Added female characters to the game! Now you can play as, interact with, and fight against female characters. As with the male character, there is only one female character.
  • Added female attack, hit, and death sounds.
  • Updated the sounds used when interacting with all townsfolk and updated some character models to be female, as they were originally intended.
  • Cultist enemies now have a female version.

Additionally

  • Added equipment item types to item tooltips.
  • Changed how the town exit functions, making it easier to run into.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link