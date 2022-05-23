Female Character Update - May 23rd, 2022

Updates
- Added female characters to the game! Now you can play as, interact with, and fight against female characters. As with the male character, there is only one female character.
- Added female attack, hit, and death sounds.
- Updated the sounds used when interacting with all townsfolk and updated some character models to be female, as they were originally intended.
- Cultist enemies now have a female version.
Additionally
- Added equipment item types to item tooltips.
- Changed how the town exit functions, making it easier to run into.
Changed files in this update