HORROR TYCOON update for 23 May 2022

Update 0.8.3

Build 8794793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a Game Over effect when level has failed. This will be further improved as the game development progresses.

  • Added a game over splash screen.

  • Added Edge Scrolling

  • Added Insect Nest Trap

  • Added audio to the end splash screens for both success and failure.

  • Added - Placing a junk food vending machine or food vendor will increase guests chances to have a heart attack.

  • Changed: When guests are at 0% Fear Tolerance and do not have a heart attack, their heart rate monitor will change to an exit icon. These guests can no longer be scared or killed but will add a substantial amount of fear reputation.

  • Changed: Reduced Required Souls

  • Fixed Entering Text on the contract screen should now allow the player to proceed.

  • Fix for Barrel Crash

  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to use a high amount of memory.

  • Fixed an issue on the contract screen that prevented some players from starting the game.

  • Fixed an issue where edge scrolling caused the player camera to start in odd places if mouse cursor was on the edge.

  • Fixed an issue that caused the tutorial screen placement to be inconsistent.

  • Fixed an issue where switching back from the finance view made the player camera respond erratically.

  • Fixed an issue where switching to guest cam mode made building impossible.

  • Fixed an issue which caused guests to stop moving.

  • Fixed an issue where bones were preventing guests from navigating.

  • Finishing the demo successfully now states Contract Complete.

  • Fixed an issue where guests could continue to be called after the final wave.

  • Tutorial Window should no longer be visible off the screen at lower resolutions.

  • Performance and Optimization fixes.

  • Improved memory performance on some machines.

