Update 0.8.3

Added a Game Over effect when level has failed. This will be further improved as the game development progresses.

Added a game over splash screen.

Added Edge Scrolling

Added Insect Nest Trap

Added audio to the end splash screens for both success and failure.

Added - Placing a junk food vending machine or food vendor will increase guests chances to have a heart attack.

Changed: When guests are at 0% Fear Tolerance and do not have a heart attack, their heart rate monitor will change to an exit icon. These guests can no longer be scared or killed but will add a substantial amount of fear reputation.

Changed: Reduced Required Souls

Fixed Entering Text on the contract screen should now allow the player to proceed.

Fix for Barrel Crash

Fixed an issue that caused the game to use a high amount of memory.

Fixed an issue on the contract screen that prevented some players from starting the game.

Fixed an issue where edge scrolling caused the player camera to start in odd places if mouse cursor was on the edge.

Fixed an issue that caused the tutorial screen placement to be inconsistent.

Fixed an issue where switching back from the finance view made the player camera respond erratically.

Fixed an issue where switching to guest cam mode made building impossible.

Fixed an issue which caused guests to stop moving.

Fixed an issue where bones were preventing guests from navigating.

Finishing the demo successfully now states Contract Complete.

Fixed an issue where guests could continue to be called after the final wave.

Tutorial Window should no longer be visible off the screen at lower resolutions.

Performance and Optimization fixes.