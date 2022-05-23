 Skip to content

Lost Nova update for 23 May 2022

Patch 1.02

Build 8794500

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • band friends no longer appear during the pumpkin event
  • removed an unwelcome NPC from the museum
  • adjusted seed store interaction range
  • adjusted collision walls in Roomwoods
  • adjusted pushable blocks to behave more consistently with the player's laser
  • adjusted jumping collision detection
  • updated goo slime's dialogue
  • fixed rare iceberg robot disappearance
  • fixed a bear child being off screen under extremely specific circumstances
  • auto saving no longer occurs if the player is inside of a rock for some reason (or any other place that you would traditionally not want to be inside forever)
