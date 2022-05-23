- band friends no longer appear during the pumpkin event
- removed an unwelcome NPC from the museum
- adjusted seed store interaction range
- adjusted collision walls in Roomwoods
- adjusted pushable blocks to behave more consistently with the player's laser
- adjusted jumping collision detection
- updated goo slime's dialogue
- fixed rare iceberg robot disappearance
- fixed a bear child being off screen under extremely specific circumstances
- auto saving no longer occurs if the player is inside of a rock for some reason (or any other place that you would traditionally not want to be inside forever)
Lost Nova update for 23 May 2022
Patch 1.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
