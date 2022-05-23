Update V 0.0.4a

Update Notes Version 0.0.4a
Additions:
- Added Item Transport Wagon
- Added logics to store 35 items in the transport wagon
- Added passenger carriage for up to 6 players. (driver included)
- Added a "Max" button to the crafting tab to get the max craftable count directly
- Added a "Reset" button to directly set the craft amount count to 1
- Removed decorative stones from the green lands biome to not let you think they are pickupable
Changes:
- Changed: Resources will be gathered with any hit the char will do with a tool now
- Changed: Reworked the wall models to fill the gap between 2 walls
- Changed the character customization is directly shown in the main menu
- Adjusted the amount of resources you will gather with tools
Fixes:
- Fixed wierd airdust effect when collecting stones from the ground
- Fixed questbug where deers are not counted
- Fixed questbug where building an anvil does not count
- Fixed fence and fence gate building rotations
- Fixed a bug where the clients are look like the host when they logout. This caused a lot of optical issues when the client is logging in again
- Fixed several bugs with the display of the building sphere authority radius and the list of the building sphere
- Fixed a bug where AI is not spawned while driving the animal wagon
- Fixed a bug where AI looks different on clients and host
- Fixed guilds are not saved
- Fixed guilds are not loaded
- Fixed guild name is not shown on logged out players
- Fixed guild name is not shown when players log in
- Fixed a game crash bug for clients with the compost bin
- Fixed quest Header is going out the screen
- Fixed players who logout on a animal wagon will block the seat of the wagon
- Fixed a bug where the player is not able to interact with something after the player dies
- Fixed where horses are not attachable/detachable to wagons on dedicated servers
Changed depots in experimental branch