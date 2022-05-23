 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 23 May 2022

Update V 0.0.4a

Last edited by Wendy

Update Notes Version 0.0.4a

Additions:

  • Added Item Transport Wagon
  • Added logics to store 35 items in the transport wagon
  • Added passenger carriage for up to 6 players. (driver included)
  • Added a "Max" button to the crafting tab to get the max craftable count directly
  • Added a "Reset" button to directly set the craft amount count to 1
  • Removed decorative stones from the green lands biome to not let you think they are pickupable

Changes:

  • Changed: Resources will be gathered with any hit the char will do with a tool now
  • Changed: Reworked the wall models to fill the gap between 2 walls
  • Changed the character customization is directly shown in the main menu
  • Adjusted the amount of resources you will gather with tools

Fixes:

  • Fixed wierd airdust effect when collecting stones from the ground
  • Fixed questbug where deers are not counted
  • Fixed questbug where building an anvil does not count
  • Fixed fence and fence gate building rotations
  • Fixed a bug where the clients are look like the host when they logout. This caused a lot of optical issues when the client is logging in again
  • Fixed several bugs with the display of the building sphere authority radius and the list of the building sphere
  • Fixed a bug where AI is not spawned while driving the animal wagon
  • Fixed a bug where AI looks different on clients and host
  • Fixed guilds are not saved
  • Fixed guilds are not loaded
  • Fixed guild name is not shown on logged out players
  • Fixed guild name is not shown when players log in
  • Fixed a game crash bug for clients with the compost bin
  • Fixed quest Header is going out the screen
  • Fixed players who logout on a animal wagon will block the seat of the wagon
  • Fixed a bug where the player is not able to interact with something after the player dies
  • Fixed where horses are not attachable/detachable to wagons on dedicated servers

Changed depots in experimental branch

Re.Poly Experimental Depot 970302
