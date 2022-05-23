 Skip to content

Buggos update for 23 May 2022

Updates 1.1.6.0 -> 1.1.6.4

Build 8794042

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New – Empty space tile for the level editor
  • Update – made it so you can’t build outside the AI walkable area.
  • Fixed – A bug that broke the campaign causing all levels to end instantly.
  • Fixed – Updated the workshop upload inputs to disallow numbers and special characters.
  • Fixed – Visual bug with swarm mothers getting bigger and wider when spawning their swarmers.
  • Fixed – Custom levels were not loading evolution points from the campaign.
  • Fixed – made the default win con play nice with the editor
  • Fixed – an issue where if you changed the workshop item name, you couldn’t download the content
  • Fixed – Hotkeys and camera will not move while typing in the editor.
  • Fixed - Maps with no objectives set will require all buildings to be destroyed.
  • Fixed – Turrets will no longer attack stuff on map start.

Balance

  • Hunker down’s move speed downside changed from -2 -> -1
  • Flamer max health reduced from 15 -> 12
  • Flamer armor reduced from 3 -> 2
  • Flamer agro range increased from 5 -> 6

