Updates 1.1.6.0 -> 1.1.6.4
- New – Empty space tile for the level editor
- Update – made it so you can’t build outside the AI walkable area.
- Fixed – A bug that broke the campaign causing all levels to end instantly.
- Fixed – Updated the workshop upload inputs to disallow numbers and special characters.
- Fixed – Visual bug with swarm mothers getting bigger and wider when spawning their swarmers.
- Fixed – Custom levels were not loading evolution points from the campaign.
- Fixed – made the default win con play nice with the editor
- Fixed – an issue where if you changed the workshop item name, you couldn’t download the content
- Fixed – Hotkeys and camera will not move while typing in the editor.
- Fixed - Maps with no objectives set will require all buildings to be destroyed.
- Fixed – Turrets will no longer attack stuff on map start.
Balance
- Hunker down’s move speed downside changed from -2 -> -1
- Flamer max health reduced from 15 -> 12
- Flamer armor reduced from 3 -> 2
- Flamer agro range increased from 5 -> 6
Changed files in this update