- Invalid characters are handled when saving the game
- Spacebar can be used to pause/unpause
- Fixed potential crash in dialog to select which product to produce (when having Purchase/inputs that didn't match the currently produced product)
- The dialog to select which product to produce now has a None-button that will reset the Manufacturing unit
- Wages was not shown after loading the game
- Beef Jerky had wrong quality concern (which resulted in a negative price concern)
- Various minor bugfixes
CEO update for 23 May 2022
Patch notes, 0.3.35
