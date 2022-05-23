 Skip to content

CEO update for 23 May 2022

Patch notes, 0.3.35

Patch notes, 0.3.35

Build 8794024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Invalid characters are handled when saving the game
  • Spacebar can be used to pause/unpause
  • Fixed potential crash in dialog to select which product to produce (when having Purchase/inputs that didn't match the currently produced product)
  • The dialog to select which product to produce now has a None-button that will reset the Manufacturing unit
  • Wages was not shown after loading the game
  • Beef Jerky had wrong quality concern (which resulted in a negative price concern)
  • Various minor bugfixes
