 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 23 May 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.88

Share · View all patches · Build 8793702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a Frnezy Mode. When you fall on the ground with less than 30% serotonin you receive a buff that add bonus damage, speed and damage reduction.
  • Added a Ragdoll after you die. You can interact with it. Try crouch in fornt of it to see the magic happening
  • You can hide your presence if you crouch. Your name and Hitpoints will be hidden, unless the enemy approaches too close.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link