- Added a Frnezy Mode. When you fall on the ground with less than 30% serotonin you receive a buff that add bonus damage, speed and damage reduction.
- Added a Ragdoll after you die. You can interact with it. Try crouch in fornt of it to see the magic happening
- You can hide your presence if you crouch. Your name and Hitpoints will be hidden, unless the enemy approaches too close.
Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 23 May 2022
Knights of the Deep - 0.88
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update